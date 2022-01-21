Latur, Jan 21 (PTI) The ground-breaking ceremony of 440 farm roads with a total length of 833 kilometres in Ausa area was conducted by Latur Collector Prithviraj BP at an online function on Friday.

Also Read | Vivo Y21A With 5,000mAh Battery Listed on India Website.

The initiative is part of BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar's 'Shet Tithe Rasta' campaign', who said he was using his funds to build these roads as such infrastructure comprise the "blood vessels" of farming.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)