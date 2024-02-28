Lucknow, Feb 28 (PTI) The court of additional district judge here has dismissed a revision plea challenging a lower court order rejecting the objection against a civil suit seeking right of worship at Laxman Teela where Teele Wali Masjid is situated.

According to the civil suit filed by the Hindu side, a temple of Shesh Nagesh Teeleshwar Mahadev is situated in close vicinity of Teele Wali Masjid.

In his order passed recently, Additional District Judge (ADJ) Narendra Kumar said that the civil suit cannot be dismissed summarily without recording the evidence and only on the objection of the Muslim side.

The ADJ observed that there was no illegality in the order of the civil Judge (junior division), passed on September 6, 2023, in entertaining the suit on its merit.

The order has paved the way for disposal of the civil suit on merit to decide as to whether the plaintiffs would have uninterrupted right to worship at Laxman Teela.

Plaintiff Nripendra Pandey and others filed the suit in representative capacity before the civil judge, alleging that at the time of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, Laxman Teela was damaged and a mosque was constructed at the site, now known as Teele Wali Masjid.

It has been said that there still exists the temple of Shesh Nagesh Teeleshwar Mahadev and Shesh Nagesh Patal Koop.

The plaintiffs alleged that in June 2023, when they went to perform puja at the site, they were threatened by the Muslim side and hence they filed the civil suit seeking injunction order against the Muslim side for not disturbing them from worship.

Earlier, the Muslim side had filed a plea before the civil judge that the suit was not maintainable for it being time barred under the Place of Worship Act 1991 and also under the provisions of the Waqf Act 1995. The civil judge had rejected the said objection of the Muslim side, against which the revision was filed before the ADJ. PTI COR CDN

