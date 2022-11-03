Latur, Nov 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan on Thursday said Latur district must be known as much for sports as it is for its "education pattern" that sees students topping various school exams.

Also Read | OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 2,168 Group B and C Posts, Apply Online at ossc.gov.in.

Mahajan, who is Latur's guardian minister, was speaking to reporters after chairing the district planning committee meeting.

Also Read | India Offers Policy Stability, Transparency, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He said the state government was focussed on providing high quality sports facilities at the tehsil and district level.

Funds for the tehsil sports complex has been raised by five times as part of this aim, Mahajan added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)