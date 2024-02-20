Thane, Feb 20 (PTI) Alert locals rescued a 53-year-old man from a lake after a suicide attempt in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Makhmali Talao around 9.20 am, he said.

Residents rescued Sandeep Jadhav, a resident of Khopat, from the lake. He sustained minor injuries and was admitted to Kalwa Civic Hospital, said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the civic disaster management cell.

Local fire stations and the regional disaster management Cell (RDMC) team rushed to the scene, but people in the vicinity had already pulled the man out, he said.

Jadhav allegedly attempted suicide because of some domestic issues, and the police are investigating the matter, it was stated.

