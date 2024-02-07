New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday said it has bagged large orders in the domestic market and Middle East.

The multiple orders were bagged by the power transmission and distribution business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the company said in a filing to BSE.

As per company's classification, orders ranging between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore fall in the category of large orders.

The business has bagged an order to set up a 75 MW floating solar photovoltaic plant on a dam. This plant is part of the ultra mega renewable energy power park, being developed on Damodar Valley corporation reservoirs in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

In Saudi Arabia, the company has bagged an order for turnkey construction of a substation.

"The business has also won substation and voltage conversion orders from hydrocarbon companies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. In an ongoing 220 KV Power Supply Project in the UAE, an additional order has been secured," it said.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion multinational company engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.

