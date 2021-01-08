New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Ludo King, which kept millions entertained during the lockdown with virtual roll of dice, is looking at 5-10x jump in in-app transactions this year as the company adds new features and takes the digital board game to more users globally.

Ludo King, which crossed 500 million downloads globally last year, has about 15 million people using the app daily (DAU or daily average users). Ludo King, which started in 2016, saw its DAU peak to 51 million in May last year amid the pandemic-induced lockdown.

The number of monthly average users (MAU) has also grown from 110 million to 142 million.

"Ludo King has garnered user attention and interest with new features and gaming themes. During the lockdown, 320 million people turned to Ludo King to spend time with family and connect with people globally. We also introduced new features like voice chat and mask mode that contributed in crossing this milestone," Vikash Jaiswal, founder of Gametion Technologies, said.

Gametion offers Ludo King as well as digital versions of other games like Carrom and Sudoku.

"We have drawn aggressive expansion plans. Currently 70 per cent of our users are from India and the remaining are from countries like the US, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Nepal, Algeria and Tunisia among others. We want to expand our international presence," he said.

Jaiswal said the company expects in-app transactions - which is a major revenue driver for the gaming platform - to grow 5-10x this year.

He added that the average ticket size of these transactions is about USD 3-4 in international markets but did not specify the amount for the India market.

"While usage is stabilising to pre-COVID levels, we are adding new features to enhance the engagement and overall gaming experience. In 2021, our aim is to widen our user base globally with our new in-app features and gameplay. We will also have a Quick Ludo mode for faster engaging experiences," he said.

While the classic version takes about 15-40 minutes to complete, the Quick Ludo version will allow players to finish the game in around five minutes.

