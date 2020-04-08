Playing Ludo During Quarantine? These Funny Memes and Jokes Perfectly Describe Every Player Who Has Played This Popular Game EVER!

Ludo memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Are you and your friends playing the game of Ludo during quarantine? The Coronavirus lockdown has got everyone turning to the good old board game, only now, people are playing online. Thanks to technology, it is now possible to play games together even if you are miles away. A lot of kids grew up playing Ludo and Snakes & Ladder. Those who are now playing it regularly, know how much getting a six on a dice can make or break the game, or when your piece gets killed by the opponent. The feelings while playing one game of Ludo can go from major excitement of finishing first to ending up in the house last minute. These range of emotions while playing a game of ludo are expressed online through funny memes and jokes. Quarantine Games: From Tic Tac Toe With Pets to Pillow Fights, Netizens Suggest Creative Ways to Spend Time at Home Amid Coronavirus (Watch Funny Videos).

These days, almost anything and everything can become a target of memes for meme makers. Ludo has become a go-to game of many people these days as it allows to play with your friends even if they are away. Plus, ludo has a certain nostalgic value to it, since it was a very popular game we grew up playing. If you are too active on social media, you must have observed how people also love posting their results online, just to show they won. So it wouldn't be wrong to call it a quarantine trend.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Ludo:

Y U Do Dis Friend?

When your friend kills your pakki Wali goti in ludo. pic.twitter.com/3M6kwPR2LA — Sumit jadhav (@Ekdum_Jhakaasss) April 8, 2020

Oh The Happiness

Me after getting 6 , 6 , 5 in Ludo : pic.twitter.com/KMPkHfwEEY — दरोगा Ji (@ImGgnSn) April 7, 2020

Hahaha!

Chalo khelein?

Pubg Players Switching to Ludo

Frnd ( pubg player) :- Ludo khelegi ? Me : pic.twitter.com/SByXqxPoWs — NIKITA🎀 (@Nikitasinha28) April 8, 2020

Friend or an Enemy?

When my bestie kills my paki goti in ludo Me : pic.twitter.com/i8rZBD6ov4 — BuNnY 🐰 (@husna_here) April 8, 2020

When You Are Repeatedly Killed

That last Goti in ludo which is repeatedly killed by everyone:- pic.twitter.com/umGraPp2Je — Memes Waley Baba (@memeswaleybaba) April 6, 2020

If you have been regularly playing the game then you can definitely relate to these memes and jokes. Share them with your friends or siblings who you have been playing with and spread the humourous spirit of playing the game.