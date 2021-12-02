New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Thursday said its wholly-owned arm Lupin Inc has inked a pact with TTP Plc to acquire exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise inhalation products, using the latter's soft-mist inhalation technology platform.

TTP's (The Technology Partnership) soft-mist inhalation (SMI) technology allows delivery of inhalation drugs from a small and portable hand-held inhaler device without the use of propellants, the company said in a regulatory filing.

By leveraging this technology, Lupin expects to provide healthcare professionals with alternative solutions for delivering affordable inhaled medicines to patients across the globe, it added.

As part of the agreement, Lupin and TTP will jointly develop the device with the homegrown pharma firm to commercially manufacture the device through its network of in-house and external manufacturing locations.

"Lupin will also develop and manufacture formulations to be delivered through the device, obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, and commercialise the products globally," the filing said.

"Inhalation is a strategic pillar of Lupin's growth story, as we strive to bring affordable medicines to patients across the globe. The partnership with TTP for the SMI technology platform is a strategic addition to our broad inhalation capabilities," Lupin Global CEO Vinita Gupta said.

TTP Managing Director Sam Hyde said the partnership with Lupin to commercialise the company's SMI technology can benefit patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

He further said, "TTP has deep expertise in aerosol science, and we have been working with our clients for over 30 years in complex drug delivery device development. This partnership represents an exciting next step for us in this innovative area of respiratory drug delivery".

Through the SMI technology, individual doses are delivered using a precisely engineered nozzle system to produce a slow-moving and long-sustaining aerosol cloud, Lupin said, adding it anticipates applications across respiratory care.

