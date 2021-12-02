San Francisco: The US-based search engine giant Google has announced that Android Auto will soon add support for touchscreen-based quick replies for message notifications. Android Auto has supported sending notifications from various messaging apps, but it's only offered the option to reply to those messages using voice. Android Auto App Reportedly Gets Dual-SIM Support.

Now, with the update Android Auto with support for Smart Reply, a feature that will allow users to send replies quickly using the touchscreen in their vehicle, reports 9To5Google.

Recently, Google rolled out an update for the Android Auto app that brings dual SIM support. With this update, Android Auto now shows a pop-up that lets users choose which SIM they want to make a call from. Earlier, it would automatically place the call using the default SIM regardless of the phone's dual-SIM support.

Google first detailed dual SIM support coming to Android Auto back in September. At the time, the tech giant said that it would start rolling out the feature soon. Earlier, YouTube Music available on Android Auto also received one of its biggest redesigns adding navigation tabs and more. As a part of the YouTube Music 4.30.50 Android app, this redesigned interface for Android Auto is a "fairly major shift" from the old interface.

