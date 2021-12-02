Honor, the Chinese tech giant, officially launched Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro smartphones in the Chinese market. Pre-booking for the Honor 60 Series is open now, and both devices will go on sale in China on December 10, 2021. The company is yet to announce the availability of its new Honor 60 Series outside of China. Honor 60 is priced at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 31,700) for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants cost CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 35,200) and CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,800), respectively. Honor 60 Pro Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch.

Honor 60 (Photo Credits: Honor)

On the other hand, Honor 60 Pro retails at CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 43,500) for the 8GB + 256GB model and CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 47,700) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

Honor 60 sports a 6.67-inch FHD OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP lens and a 2MP depth shooter. The phone comes packed with a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

On the other side, Honor 60 Pro gets a 6.78-inch FHD OLED display with a resolution of 2652x1200 pixels. The handset comes equipped with a 108MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a depth sensor. At the front, there is a 50MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The phone comes powered by a Snapdragon 778G Plus processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro get connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and NFC.

