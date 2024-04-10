New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched the generic version of Oracea capsules in the US market.

The company said it has launched the medication, indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) of rosacea, following approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

As per the IQVIA MAT data, Doxycycline capsules (Oracea) had estimated annual sales of USD 128 million in the US.

Shares of the company were trading 0.77 per cent up at Rs 1,617.35 apiece on the BSE.

