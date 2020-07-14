New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has suspended operations at one of its units in Ankleshwar (Gujarat) after 18 employees at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

"In an unfortunate development, 18 members of our Ankleshwar site have tested positive for COVID-19," Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

The persons are under medical care and the company is carrying out all contact tracing protocol, it added.

"The concerned authorities have been informed and we are working under their guidance for further actions. Safety and well-being of our employees is extremely important and we will co-operate with local administration as directed," the Mumbai-based drug maker said.

The company remains committed towards ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential medicines and it will take required precautions to ensure a safe and hygienic work environment for employees, it added.

Lupin's Ankleshwar facility has multiple drug producing units, and the company did not share details as to which one of them is impacted.

