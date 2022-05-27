Nagpur, May 27 (PTI) A 70-year-old farmer was found dead with his head smashed in on a field at a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Oppo A57, Oppo A57s Tipped To Launch in India Soon; Specifications Leaked Online.

Siddharth Eknath Pillewan was found dead on a field in Dodma village under Kuhi police station area in the district on Thursday night, an official said.

Also Read | Infinix Note 12 Turbo Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

Pillewan had gone to the fields on Thursday afternoon and when he did not return home, his family went looking for him, only to find him lying there in a pool of blood, he said.

The man's head was smashed in with a heavy object, the official said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem and a case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)