Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 12 (PTI) Maha Kumbh, the grand spiritual festival of Sanatan faith, is set to begin with the auspicious Paush Purnima bath, marking the start of one month of 'Kalpvas' at the Sangam in Prayagraj.

As devotees immerse themselves in the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati, lakhs of them will also observe the ancient tradition of Kalpvas at the Sangam.

"During Kalpvas, devotees stay at the Sangam for a month with dedication and discipline. They take three holy dips in the Ganga, engage in chanting, meditation, worship and attend spiritual discourses. It is estimated that around 10 lakh devotees will observe Kalpvas during Maha Kumbh 2025," a senior official said.

The Maha Kumbh is not only the largest event of Sanatan faith but also a carrier of many Sanatan traditions, one of which is the observance of Kalpvas at the Sangam, officials noted.

According to ancient beliefs, Kalpvas begins on Paush Purnima and continues for a month until Magh Purnima.

This year, Kalpvas will start on January 13 and continue until February 12 at the Sangam, during which devotees will strictly adhere to the prescribed rituals, officials said.

The Prayagraj Mela Authority has made all necessary arrangements, including setting up around 1.6 lakh tents for Kalpvasis along the banks of the Ganga, from Jhunsi to Fafamau.

These tents are equipped with electricity and water connections, along with toilets. Temporary roads, covering approximately 650 kilometers with checker plate and 30 pontoon bridges have been constructed to ensure easy access to the tents, the official said.

Kalpvasis will have access to rations and cylinders at affordable rates. Special ghats have been constructed for holy dips in the Ganga, with security measures such as water police deployment and river barricades in place, officials said.

To protect devotees from the cold, arrangements for bonfires have been made, and hospitals have been set up within the Mela area to address health concerns.

Tirthpurohits and Prayagwals conducting the Kalpvas rituals have also been provided with special facilities, officials added.

