Latest News | Maha Kumbh: Chhattisgarh Governor, CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Cabinet Take Holy Dip at Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 13 (PTI) A 166-member delegation from Chhattisgarh led by Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Speaker Raman Singh, along with several opposition MLAs on Thursday reached Maha Kumbh and took the holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

The delegation reached the Arail Ghat for a dip in the Sangam together, an statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said. CM Sai was also accompanied by his wife Kaushalya Sai.

After taking the holy dip, Chief Minister Sai visited the Chhattisgarh Mandap in Sector 7 to check on the well-being of devotees from his state and review the arrangements made for them.

"Today, the governor, MLAs, MPs, and my entire cabinet have come to take this sacred dip of faith. We are deeply thankful to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for inviting us to this divine event," CM Sai was quoted as saying in the statement.

Sai took to X to share his experience. "Today, I took a dip in the Triveni Sangam at Tirthraj Prayag, seeking the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of three crore people of Chhattisgarh. Maha Kumbh is a grand festival of divinity and spiritual energy in Sanatan Dharma, where faith transforms into nectar and unites the soul with the divine."

In a subsequent social media post, Sai reflected on the significance of Kumbh and said, "Kumbh is a source of energy, a flow of humanity, a beacon of spiritual consciousness, and a path to self-illumination. It is the confluence of all cultures in the universe, harmonizing nature and human life. Maha Kumbh embodies the sacred confluence of rivers, forests, and the wisdom of ancient sages."

Kaushalya Sai, the Chief Minister's wife, also shared her experience, saying, "We sought the blessings of Maa Ganga and prayed to the divine rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati for the happiness and prosperity of Chhattisgarh."

Chhattisgarh Assembly speaker Dr Raman Singh said, "Maha Kumbh is a blessing for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of our state. Only the truly fortunate get the opportunity to take part in this holy event, which occurs once every 144 years."

