Latest News | Maha Kumbh: Chhattisgarh Governor, CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Cabinet Take Holy Dip at Sangam

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A 166-member delegation from Chhattisgarh led by Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Speaker Raman Singh, along with several opposition MLAs on Thursday reached Maha Kumbh and took the holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

Agency News PTI| Feb 13, 2025 10:34 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Maha Kumbh: Chhattisgarh Governor, CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Cabinet Take Holy Dip at Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 13 (PTI) A 166-member delegation from Chhattisgarh led by Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Speaker Raman Singh, along with several opposition MLAs on Thursday reached Maha Kumbh and took the holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

The delegation reached the Arail Ghat for a dip in the Sangam together, an statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said. CM Sai was also accompanied by his wife Kaushalya Sai.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 14 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

After taking the holy dip, Chief Minister Sai visited the Chhattisgarh Mandap in Sector 7 to check on the well-being of devotees from his state and review the arrangements made for them.

"Today, the governor, MLAs, MPs, and my entire cabinet have come to take this sacred dip of faith. We are deeply thankful to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for inviting us to this divine event," CM Sai was quoted as saying in the statement.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 13: Rashami Desai, Sarojini Naidu, Robbie Williams and Somdev Devvarman - Know About Celebrities Born on February 13.

Sai took to X to share his experience. "Today, I took a dip in the Triveni Sangam at Tirthraj Prayag, seeking the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of three crore people of Chhattisgarh. Maha Kumbh is a grand festival of divinity and spiritual energy in Sanatan Dharma, where faith transforms into nectar and unites the soul with the divine."

In a subsequent social media post, Sai reflected on the significance of Kumbh and said, "Kumbh is a source of energy, a flow of humanity, a beacon of spiritual consciousness, and a path to self-illumination. It is the confluence of all cultures in the universe, harmonizing nature and human life. Maha Kumbh embodies the sacred confluence of rivers, forests, and the wisdom of ancient sages."

Kaushalya Sai, the Chief Minister's wife, also shared her experience, saying, "We sought the blessings of Maa Ganga and prayed to the divine rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati for the happiness and prosperity of Chhattisgarh."

Chhattisgarh Assembly speaker Dr Raman Singh said, "Maha Kumbh is a blessing for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of our state. Only the truly fortunate get the opportunity to take part in this holy event, which occurs once every 144 years."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 13 (PTI) A 166-member delegation from Chhattisgarh led by Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Speaker Raman Singh, along with several opposition MLAs on Thursday reached Maha Kumbh and took the holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

The delegation reached the Arail Ghat for a dip in the Sangam together, an statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said. CM Sai was also accompanied by his wife Kaushalya Sai.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 14 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

After taking the holy dip, Chief Minister Sai visited the Chhattisgarh Mandap in Sector 7 to check on the well-being of devotees from his state and review the arrangements made for them.

"Today, the governor, MLAs, MPs, and my entire cabinet have come to take this sacred dip of faith. We are deeply thankful to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for inviting us to this divine event," CM Sai was quoted as saying in the statement.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 13: Rashami Desai, Sarojini Naidu, Robbie Williams and Somdev Devvarman - Know About Celebrities Born on February 13.

Sai took to X to share his experience. "Today, I took a dip in the Triveni Sangam at Tirthraj Prayag, seeking the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of three crore people of Chhattisgarh. Maha Kumbh is a grand festival of divinity and spiritual energy in Sanatan Dharma, where faith transforms into nectar and unites the soul with the divine."

In a subsequent social media post, Sai reflected on the significance of Kumbh and said, "Kumbh is a source of energy, a flow of humanity, a beacon of spiritual consciousness, and a path to self-illumination. It is the confluence of all cultures in the universe, harmonizing nature and human life. Maha Kumbh embodies the sacred confluence of rivers, forests, and the wisdom of ancient sages."

Kaushalya Sai, the Chief Minister's wife, also shared her experience, saying, "We sought the blessings of Maa Ganga and prayed to the divine rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati for the happiness and prosperity of Chhattisgarh."

Chhattisgarh Assembly speaker Dr Raman Singh said, "Maha Kumbh is a blessing for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of our state. Only the truly fortunate get the opportunity to take part in this holy event, which occurs once every 144 years."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Everton vs Liverpool
100K+ searches
WPL
100K+ searches
Kiss Day
50K+ searches
Premier league
50K+ searches
RCB Captain 2025
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76

Gautam Adani Shares Life Lessons on X, Expresses Grief Over Class 11 Student’s Suicide, Says ‘Failure Is Never a Final Destination; Life Always Gives Second Chance’

  • NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Tri-Series 2025 Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Karachi

  • How To Watch Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of Saudi Arabian League Football on TV and Online

  • Punjab Government Led by AAP CM Bhagwant Mann Approves Disbursement of INR 14,000 Crore in Arrears for Employees and Pensioners

  • Urmila Kothare Car Accident Case: Bombay High Court Issues Notice on Actress’ Plea To Transfer Probe in Kandivali Car Crash Incident, Orders Preservation of CCTV Footage

  • Madurai: JCB Operator Dies, Contractor Injured As Nakkeeran Decorative Arch Collapses During Demolition; Video Surfaces

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Everton vs Liverpool
    100K+ searches
    WPL
    100K+ searches
    Kiss Day
    50K+ searches
    Premier league
    50K+ searches
    RCB Captain 2025
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    		106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel