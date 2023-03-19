Thane, Mar 19 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman lawyer from Navi Mumbai who was looking to avail medical treatment at a Yoga facility in Haridwar lost Rs 32,300 while trying to book a service, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: DA Hike Announcement Likely Next Week, Know How Much Salary Will Increase.

Police have registered a case against three unidentified persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and criminal intimidation and under the provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Also Read | Colliers India CEO Ramesh Nair Resigns To Pursue External Opportunities.

A police official said the woman wanted to avail of medical treatment in Haridwar and came across a contact number while searching online.

"She made a payment of Rs 10,000 and later transferred Rs 22,300 after she received a call saying her booking was not confirmed," he said.

When she received another call seeking payment of Rs 45,800 towards insurance, she realised something was fishy and sought a refund, he said.

"As she failed to get any reply for the refund request, she lodged a complaint with the police," the official said, adding that the investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)