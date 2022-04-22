Nashik, Apr 22 (PTI) With the addition of four new cases of COVID-19 the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,76,040 on Friday, an official said.

As many as 4,67,128 have recovered from the disease so far in the district, while the toll stands at 8,899, he said.

There are currently 13 active cases in the district, the official said.

According to the administration, of the total number of cases, 2,72,797 were from Nashik city, 1,77,112 from other parts of the district, 13,882 from Malegaon and 8,333 patients were from outside the district.

