Thane, Jul 17 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy is feared drowned in Upvan lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, a civic official said.

A group of four to five youngsters went for a swim in the lake around 1.45 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the TMC.

One of the boys, a resident of Lokmanya Nagar, couldn't gauge the depth of the lake and drowned, he said.

The local fire brigade was alerted and a search has been launched to rescue the boy, the official said, adding that two boats are engaged in the operation.

