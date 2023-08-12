Thane, Aug 12 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case against a worker from the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction for allegedly preventing civic staffers from removing encroachments, an official said here Saturday.

According to the police, a team from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on August 8 was removing encroachments in the Rabodi area when the NCP leader, Suhas Desai, arrived at the scene.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 30 Junior Scientific Officer, Specialist Grade III and Other Posts, Apply Online at upsc.gov.in.

Desai, who is the district president of the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction, allegedly threatened and abused the TMC officials, forcing them to stop taking action, the police said.

On a complaint by the civic officials, the Rabodi police on Friday registered a case against Desai under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (insulting someone and provoking them) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

Also Read | Independence Day 2023 Special: How Indian Armed Forces Grew Since 1947 To Become World’s 4th Best and Strongest Military Today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)