Mumbai, August 12: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from candidates for Specialist Grade III and other posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is till August 31.

The UPSC 2023 recruitment drive is being held to fill up 30 posts in the organisation. Of the 30 posts, 1 post is for Post Harvest Technologist, 5 posts for Senior Scientific Assistant, and 4 posts for Deputy Central Intelligence Officer. Besides, there is 1 post for Junior Scientific Officer and 19 posts for Specialist Grade III. BPSC Admit Card 2023 to Be Released Today on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Check.

Steps To Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Next, click on Online Recruitment Application (ORA)

Then select the post you applying for

Register and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates who are looking forward to applying for the above-mentioned posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. In order to apply for the UPSC Recruitment 2023, candidates have to pay Rs 25 as application fee. The fee can be paid either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of any bank. MHADA Mumbai Board Lottery 2023: Registration Begins From August 14 For 4,082 Houses Up for Sale, Know Draw Result Date and How to Apply Online at lottery.mhada.gov.in.

Applicants can also pay the application fee by using Visa, Master, Rupay, Credit, Debit Card and UPI payment options. It must be noted that SC, ST, PwBD and Women candidates have been exempted from the payment of the application fee. For more details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

