Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday said state-owned Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL) will recruit staff to fill up 8,500 vacant posts.

Most of these posts are for technicians and engineers, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Hit Out at Each Other on a Day of Big Rallies; Here is Who Said What.

It added that pointing out that the announcement was made after a meeting between MSETCL's top officials and the minister.

The officials said there is a shortage of staff since the split of the erstwhile Maharashtra State Electricity Board into four companies.

Also Read | 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe to Be Launched in India on November 3.

As per the statement, MSETCL Chairman Dinesh Waghmare said the vacancies are creating a burden on the existing workforce and also creating industrial tensions as the trade unions have become aggressive about filling up the vacancies.

Raut said the youth in the state is languishing due to unemployment and the new job opportunities would bring hope in their lives, as per the statement.

The recruitment will be for 6,750 vacant posts of technical cadre and about 1,762 engineers, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)