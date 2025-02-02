New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd will add 1,000 rooms to its portfolio by March 2026 as it gears up to meet robust demand, according to its Managing Director and CEO Manoj Bhat.

The company, whose flagship brand Club Mahindra has 5,698 rooms across 126 resorts, is planning to add 15 new destinations in the next five quarters and is bullish that the several announcements made in the Union Budget 2025-26, including plans to develop top 50 tourist destinations and enhance connectivity will further strengthen the sector.

"This year (fiscal) itself in the nine months, we have added 371 rooms which is more than (what the company added in) last full year and from January 2025 to March 2026, the plan is to add another 1,000 rooms," Bhat told PTI.

The new capacity addition is almost close to 17-18 per cent in terms of room count, he said, adding, "So we are actually going at it at a very good pace in terms of readying ourselves to meet the demand."

He was responding to a query on whether the company plans to accelerate capacity addition on the backdrop of robust demand that it has witnessed.

The company has added nine new destinations in FY25. Its ongoing greenfield projects include a 236-key property at Ganapatipule in Maharashtra and a 157-room resort at Theog in Himachal Pradesh.

It is also undertaking brownfield expansion at Kandaghat in Himachal Pradesh and another one in Jaipur. The company has set a target of increasing its room count to 10,000 by FY30.

When asked about the demand outlook, Bhat said, "Broadly speaking demand trends will continue intact for us going into Q4 and even forward for which we are planning. We are not seeing that the trend will change anytime soon."

He said in the third quarter of the fiscal, the company's occupancy was at 84.2 per cent, slightly better than the year-ago period and addition of new destinations have also continued to drive the momentum.

With the company's consumers being at the upper end of the spectrum who pay in advance for holidays and improved connectivity, including road infrastructure, making people take shorter but frequent breaks, he said MHRIL is upbeat about the road ahead.

On the budget announcements, Bhat said it continues the momentum from the last year by prioritising infrastructure development, investments, and employment generation.

"The collaboration with state governments to develop the top 50 tourist destinations, support for skilling the workforce, push for enhanced connectivity will further strengthen the sector," he noted, adding these measures were a clear indication that the sector will attract more investment and will result in job creation thus boosting local economies.

Bhat also said the revised tax slabs under the new income tax regime will add to the purchasing power of the salaried class, increasing disposable income.

"This is expected to drive higher consumer spending, fuelling sustained industry expansion," he said.

