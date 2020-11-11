Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated four Kali Puja pandals in the city on Wednesday accompanied by Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay.

She first went to Girish Park in north Kolkata to inaugurate a Kali puja pandal.

Also Read | An Indomitable Spirit: Story of a 25-Year-Old Who Defeated COVID-19 Despite an End-Stage Renal Failure and Underwent a Successful Kidney Transplantation.

From there she went to Jaanbazar in Central Kolkata and then to Bhawanipore to inaugurate Kali puja pandals.

Kali puja will be celebrated on Saturday. PTI dc

Also Read | Realme X7 Pro with MediaTek 5G Dimensity SoC to Be Launched in India Soon: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)