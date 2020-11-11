Realme India is reportedly planning to launch Realme X7 Pro smartphone in India soon. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to introduce the phone with MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset. The Dimensity series chips are the flagship series from MediaTek & compete with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 800 series. The report does not reveal the launch date of the Realme X7 Pro device. Realme X7 Pro is already available in the Chinese market. Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition Launched in India From Rs 9,999.

Realme X7 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme China)

In terms of specifications, the handset might sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ display & a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the handset could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage.

Realme X7 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme China)

For optics, there might be a quad rear camera setup flaunting a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens & two 2MP macro & monochrome lens. At the front, there could be a 32MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Realme X7 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme China)

Realme's X7 Pro is expected to run on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. The phone could come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The upcoming Realme X7 Pro may replace the Realme X50 series in the Indian market with flagship Dimensity chips. Coming to the pricing, Realme X7 Pro is likely to be priced at Rs 23,556 for the 8GB & 128GB model whereas the 8GB & 256 variant might cost Rs 35,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).