Etawah(UP), Jun 26 (PTI) A speeding dumper truck struck a motorcycle on the Etawah-Kannauj Highway, killing a man and his three-year-old grandson on the spot, and critically injuring the boy's father, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when they were returning from a family function.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhartana Devendra Singh said the accident took place near Sati Mandir.

"The accident resulted in the deaths of three-year-old Reyhansh, son of Pravesh Kumar Shakya, and his 58-year-old grandfather Surendra Singh. Pravesh Kumar Shakya, who was also on the bike, sustained serious injuries," said the SHO.

Police have admitted the Pravesh Kumar to the hospital and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

