Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 15 (PTI): A 45-year-old man was held after he was found brandishing a sword in public and allegedly threatening bystanders in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bolwar area of Puttur Kasba village in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday afternoon, they said.

On receiving a tip-off, personnel from Puttur Town police station rushed to the spot and, with the assistance of residents, apprehended the suspect, police said.

According to police, the man has been identified as Raju, originally from Hassan, currently residing in Bantwal.

A case has been registered at Puttur Town police station under Indian Arms Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

