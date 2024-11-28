Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) A man has been detained for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl and impregnating her in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Thursday.

Investigating officer Sunil Kumar Jhajharia said that a case was registered against the accused in the women's police station on Thursday morning by the survivor's brother.

According to the complainant, the family took the girl to a hospital after she complained of stomach pain. During the examination, the doctors found that she was pregnant, Jhajharia said.

Following this, the family approached the police. The accused was detained and further investigation is underway, he added.

