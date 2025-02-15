Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) A 55-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Bavindersingh Gurudevsingh Thomar, was found hanging from the ceiling at his house in Ambernath town on February 12, an official said.

He said Thomar, who was employed in South Africa, had to leave his job due to domestic issues, lost his wife to cancer and was depressed.

The official said on the day of the incident, Thomar's brother tried to call him up and went to check on him but found the flat locked from inside.

He said one of the neighbours managed to enter the flat from the balcony and found the body.

