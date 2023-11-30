New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A 27-year-old man died in a road accident in central Delhi's Mandir Marg area, police said on Thursday.

The person alleged to have been driving the offending vehicle was nabbed, they said.

The incident happened Sunday on Panchkuian Road near the Andh Mahavidhalaya on Mandir Marg. Two people were rushed to Lady Hardinge Hospital with serious wounds.

Karan Gupta, a resident of Vishnu Garden, was declared dead at the hospital, while 41-year-old Omkar Patle, a resident of Raghuveer Nagar, is still undergoing treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said.

In the wake of the incident, a case was registered at Mandir Marg Police Station and an investigation taken up, he said.

Police analysed the incident spot and found no one saw anything happening.

They then analysed more than 100 CCTV cameras installed in the area and ascertained the route of the vehicle, Tayal said.

Police identified the owner of the vehicle as Ganga Singh Hanspal, who, when questioned, admitted to have been driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Hanspal was arrested and later released on bail, the DCP said.

