Gurugram, Jan 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old software engineer was found dead in his house in Ashok Vihar Phase-2 prompting police to lodge a case against his wife and brother-in-law, officials said on Wednesday.

The engineer's wife Seema and three-year-old daughter were missing from the house, they said.

According to a complaint filed by Singh's father Krishan Kumar, who is a Sub Inspector in Haryana Police, he asked the neighbour to check on his son after he did not pick his calls.

When the neighbour went inside the house, he found Singh lying lifeless on the floor, the police said.

A senior investigating officer said when the police team reached, the body was lying on the floor near a bed and a bedsheet was tied around Singh's neck.

There was no one else in the house at that time, the officer said, adding that Singh's family has expressed suspicion of murder.

According to the neighbours, the couple used to fight every day.

The engineer's father has accused Seema and her brother of killing his son, the officer added.

An FIR of murder has been registered against Singh's wife and brother-in-law at sector 5 police station, the officials said, adding that the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem and further probe is on.

Singh worked as a software engineer at a private company in the DLF area.

"The couple got married in 2015 and they have a three-year-old daughter. Seema and their daughter were not at home when Singh's body was found. A case has been registered,” Sector 5 SHO Sukhbir said.

