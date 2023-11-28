Thane, Nov 28 (PTI) A man was found dead with head injuries near a creek in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The body of a man in his 40s was found by the side of a creek in Devichapada in Dombivili on Monday morning, an official said.

A team from the Vishnu Nagar police station rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to a government hospital, he said, adding that the body bore injuries on the head and face.

The police suspect that some unidentified persons killed the man and dumped his body by the side of the creek. A probe is underway, the official said.

