Hyderabad, Mar 28 (PTI) A 21-year-old man, who shot a social media reel allegedly showing an air rifle while travelling in an open-top vehicle in the city was apprehended along with the driver, police said on Friday.

The accused, a videographer by profession, used the air rifle and shot the video around 10 days ago and posted it on a social media platform, they said.

After the video went viral, a social media user urged the city police to take action against the videographer as he was travelling in the open-top vehicle in a "rash and negligent" manner by showing a firearm and creating public nuisance.

A case was registered in Banjara Hills Police Station and during the course of the investigation, police apprehended the accused along with the vehicle's driver, a police official said on Friday.

Police also seized the four-wheeler and the firearm (air rifle), a release from Hyderabad Police said.

"He created a reel showing he is travelling in an open top vehicle with the air rifle in his hand, which is against the law and attracts the Arms Act," police said. Further investigation is on.

