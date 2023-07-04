Kochi, Jul 4 (PTI) A 49-year old man was arrested by the police on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a woman on a road in a village in Kerala.

The incident was reported from Odakkali village under Kuruppampady police station limits in Ernakulam district on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Sathar, allegedly molested the woman while she was boarding a bus.

He was arrested and has been charged under various sections of the IPC, including 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

The accused was produced before a court, which sent him on judicial remand.

