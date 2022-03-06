Nagpur, Mar 6 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was murdered allegedly by two of his friends for breaking a liquor bottle, Nagpur police said on Sunday.

Raju Kaswai was bludgeoned to death by Jitendra Mule and Aman Meshram on Saturday night, a Nandanvan police station official said.

While Mule has been arrested, a search was on for Meshram, he said.

