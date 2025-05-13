New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Tuesday announced that Manoj Kumar Jhawar has joined as Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

Earlier on April 26, 2025, the board appointed Jhawar, the existing Whole Time Director, as Chairman and Managing Director, a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, Jhawar has joined as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company from May 13, 2025.

The term of his appointment will last until he reaches the age of superannuation, which is 60 years.

Jhawar, 56, is a PhD (Management Sciences) from Devi Ahilya University, Indore.

He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Government Engineering College, Ujjain, and did his Master's in Industrial Engineering & Management from Devi Ahilya University, Indore.

He is also a qualified Cost Accountant.

Jhawar has a decade of experience working in senior leadership roles (Director/CFO/CITO) in the power distribution sector.

He has more than 3 decades of work experience in Commercial/IT Management/Finance and Engineering domains.

Jhawar joined the PTC Board as Whole Time Director, designated as Director (Commercial & Operations) on January 18, 2024.

Later, he was given additional charge of the post of CMD (PTC) from June 13, 2024, till further orders.

