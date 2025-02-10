New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was found dead in a pond in a park here on Monday, an official said.

Police said they received a PCR at 7:38 am and upon reaching the spot, the body of Rahul Singh Bisht, a native of Uttarakhand, was found partially submerged in Smartivan park.

"His identity was confirmed through ID cards found in his wallet, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card and voter ID. A phone was also recovered from him," a police officer said.

The officer further said that a preliminary inspection revealed two blunt force injuries on the back of his head.

An FIR was registered and further investigation is underway. Police teams have been formed and CCTV footage will be scanned, the officer added.

