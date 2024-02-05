New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) A final-year MBBS student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room in the Maulana Azad Medical College here on Monday, police said.

The information about the incident was received at 1.30 pm, following which a team reached the spot and recovered the body, they said.

Also Read | Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration Date for Assistant Teachers Posts Extended Till February 13, Apply Online at dee.assam.gov.in.

"We have taken custody of the body and sent it for autopsy. No suicide note was found," a senior police officer said.

The deceased's friends and family members are being questioned to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide, the officer said.

Also Read | PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Notification Released for 1025 Specialist Officer Posts at pnbindia.in, Know How to Apply Online.

The student's name is not being disclosed to respect the privacy of his family, the officer added.

The police said the deceased was 23-year-old woman studying in the final year of the MBBS course at the college.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)