New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Six of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 76,640.54 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggard.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 164.26 points or 0.30 per cent.

From the top-10 list, Reliance Industries Limited, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed erosion in their market capitalisation.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank tumbled Rs 43,578.18 crore to reach Rs 7,97,422.67 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited eroded by Rs 13,004.97 crore to Rs 5,54,326.75 crore. HDFC's market valuation plunged Rs 9,543.39 crore to Rs 4,48,566.27 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped Rs 5,392.88 crore to Rs 3,41,634.86 crore.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries dropped by Rs 4,184.03 crore to Rs 13,34,579.57 crore and that of State Bank by Rs 937.09 crore to Rs 3,82,999.70 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 15,055.86 crore to Rs 6,77,343.70 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 11,370.14 crore to its valuation to Rs 4,68,639.08 crore and Tata Consultancy Services witnessed a gain of Rs 6,436.35 crore to Rs 11,88,153.80 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance zoomed Rs 3,190 crore to Rs 3,73,000.18 crore.

In the top-10 list, Reliance Industries was at the top, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

