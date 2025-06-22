New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most-valued firms jumped Rs 1,62,288.06 crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers, in-line with an optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge jumped 1,289.57 points, or 1.58 per cent.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Infosys were the gainers, while TCS, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever faced erosion from their market valuation last week.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel surged Rs 54,055.96 crore to Rs 11,04,469.29 crore.

Reliance Industries added Rs 50,070.14 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 19,82,033.60 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 38,503.91 crore to Rs 15,07,281.79 crore while that of Infosys was up Rs 8,433.06 crore to Rs 6,73,751.09 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 8,012.13 crore to Rs 10,18,387.76 crore and that of State Bank of India gained Rs 3,212.86 crore to Rs 7,10,399.75 crore.

However, the valuation of Bajaj Finance fell Rs 17,876.42 crore to Rs 5,62,175.67 crore.

The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped Rs 4,613.06 crore to Rs 12,42,577.89 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever was down Rs 3,336.42 crore to Rs 5,41,557.29 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India dipped Rs 1,106.88 crore to Rs 5,92,272.78 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most-valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

