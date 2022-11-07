New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) on Monday appointed former NABARD head Harsh Kumar Bhanwala as its Chairman.

The said appointment is effective from November 7, 2022, MCX said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Electric Vehicles: 54% Indian Consumers Concerned About EV Quality, Not Range, Says Report.

Bhanwala was the chairman of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) from December 18, 2013 to May 27, 2020. He was also Chairman-cum-Management Director of Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL).

He has been on various committees of government and regulatory authorities, the latest being chairman of SEBI's Technical Group on Social Stock Exchange (SSE-TG).

Also Read | IAF Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For Agniveervayu Posts at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, Here's How to Apply.

Bhanwala, an IIM-Ahmedabad post graduate, has over 36 years of experience in development finance, organisational transformation and solving rural problems, enhancing farmer's income and promoting sustainable agriculture.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)