New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit has declined by 34 per cent to Rs 40 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 61 crore in the January-March period of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,059 crore for the fourth quarter as against Rs 2,917 crore in the year-ago period, Metropolis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

For the fiscal year March 31, 2022, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 215 crore, up 17 per cent from Rs 183 crore in 2020-21 fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,228 crore from Rs 998 crore in FY21.

".. Inspite of all the challenges faced on account of COVID-led supply chain disruptions, we were able to record our highest ever revenue, EBITDA and PAT in FY22. Strong performance was on the back of robust growth in the sustainable non-COVID business," Metropolis Healthcare Promoter and Managing Director Ameera Shah said in a statement.

The company has made significant investments in digital, marketing, widening of leadership team and expansion of service network last fiscal, he added.

"These investments we make now will enable us to create a backbone for the next level of growth that we envisage in the business and help us safeguard our margins keeping in view the increased competitive intensity in coming times," Shah noted.

Going ahead, the company will continue to build the brand on scientific basis, invest in core focus areas and on the acquisition front, drive the synergies through quick and smooth integration, she said.

