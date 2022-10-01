New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) MG Motor India on Saturday said its retail sales increased by 17 per cent to 3,808 units in September.

The automaker had sold 3,241 units in September 2021.

Also Read | 5G in India: Case Studies by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea To Be Unveiled by PM Narendra Modi.

"The waiting period continues to be 3-6 months across models impacted by supply chain constraints," MG Motor said in a statement.

The company stated that its models like Gloster, ZS EV, Hector and Astor continue to do well in the market.

Also Read | 'Make 6 Airbags Mandatory Only When 85% People Start Wearing Rear Seat Belts', Says International Road Federation.

"However, the semiconductor availability issue persists, limiting MG to supply only the Astor MT (manual transmission) model for the time being," it added.

The company is hopeful about commencing deliveries of the Astor automatic variants soon, it noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)