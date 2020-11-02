New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Microsoft Corporation (India) has clocked a 21.6 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 8,882.8 crore in FY 2019-20, regulatory documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler showed.

Microsoft India's total revenue stood at Rs 7,301.4 crore for the fiscal ended March 31, 2019.

When contacted, Microsoft India did not offer any comments.

According to the document, Microsoft's revenue from operations was Rs 8,820.4 crore, while net profit stood at Rs 624.7 crore (up 61.8 per cent from Rs 386 crore in FY19).

The company's total expenses were Rs 7,967.2 crore in 2019-20.

