Mangaluru, Jul 3 (PTI) Mild tremors were felt in some parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Saturday.

A statement from Karnataka state natural disaster monitoring centre (KSNDMC) said an earthquake 1.8 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded in areas bordering Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts.

The tremors were recorded in the afternoon at 1.23 PM, with its epicentre being 1.3 km west of Doddakumeri in Sullia taluk.

The low-intensity tremor was felt up to a maximum radius of 20-30 km from the epicentre. This kind of tremor will not cause any harm to the local people, though there might be slight shaking observed in some areas, the statement said.

Places like Sampaje, Goonadka, Thodikana, Peraje, Pathukunja and Kundadu in the taluk felt the tremors. The local people need not panic as the intensity observed is very low, it said.

Sullia taluk is experiencing tremors for the fourth day on Saturday since June 25. Tremors of varying intensity were earlier felt multiple times on June 25, 28 and July 1.

