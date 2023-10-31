New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Delhi's air quality index remained in the very poor category for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, even as the minimum temperature settled at 17.3 degrees Celsius.

According to data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) worsened with a reading of 350 at 9 am.

The city's 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 347 at 4 pm on Monday.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am stood at 86 per cent.

The AQI level had entered into severe zone in some parts of the city on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The weather office has forecast a mainly clear sky later in the day.PTI KND

