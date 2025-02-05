Palghar, Feb 5 (PTI) Guardian Minister of Palghar and Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Wednesday urged citizens to adopt safe practices in their daily activities, underscoring that they are key to reducing risks associated with disasters.

He made these remarks while launching a book on disaster management in Palghar.

Also Read | What Is 'Blue Dart' Delivery Scam? How To Protect Yourself From Fake Delivery Calls That Activate Call Forwarding? All You Need To Know.

The book is designed keeping students in mind and aligns with UNICEF's ‘Children and Disasters: Building Resilience through Education' framework, said officials.

Naik termed safety a shared responsibility and said that awareness and preparedness are crucial in minimising risks tied to disasters.

Also Read | TS TET Result 2025 Declared at tstet2024.aptonline.in, Know Steps To Download Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test Scorecard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)