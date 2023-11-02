Noida, Nov 2 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man suspected to be a quack at his clinic here on Thursday, prompting police to start an investigation into the case, officials said.

The incident took place in Phase 1 police station area after the quack lured the child to his clinic while she was playing outside her home, the officials said. Both live in the same neighbourhood.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

"The girl was allegedly raped by a man who works as a doctor in the neighbourhood. Police officials from the local station went to the spot after being alerted about the incident and an investigation has been launched," DCP Noida Harish Chander said.

The DCP said three police teams have been formed to arrest the accused who is absconding and the girl has been sent for medical examination.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

A first information report under Indian Penal Code section 376 for rape has been registered against the quack, the police said.

Provisions under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked in the case, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)