Thane, Sep 23 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl who had gone missing in Bhivandi tehsil of the district four days ago was reunited with her family on Thursday, police said. The girl had gone missing from outside her house in Nadi Naka area on September 19, said senior police inspector A B Honmane.

The crime branch of district police traced the girl to a woman's house at Savande village, he said.

The woman told police that she had taken the girl home for her safety after seeing her loitering alone on the street, the officer said.

