Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old man who went missing from Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra five days back was found in a drain on Tuesday, police said.

The highly-decomposed body was found floating in the Waldhuni nullah in Kalyan, an official said.

The deceased went missing from Ulhasnagar on January 5 following which a missing person complaint was filed.

A case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation is underway.

