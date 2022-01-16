Nagpur, Jan 16 (PTI) A three-member gang robbed mobile phones from a teen girl and a 20-year-old woman in Nagpur city within an hour on Sunday, a police official said.

Also Read | Goa Favourite Destination for Indian Travellers This Year: OYO Survey.

The first incident took place around 3:30pm near New Viraj Nagar and the second some time later in Suyog Nagar, the Ajni police station official informed.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Steps Down As Test Skipper: BCCI Thanks Former Team India Captain for His Admirable Leadership.

Efforts were on to nab the culprits, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)